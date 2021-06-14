Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market 2020, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

A digital media adaptor (DMA) is a device incorporated with an inbuilt Wi-Fi network that connects a computer to a home media system for transferring digital files and audio content. It utilizes an operating system, processor, and various applications to access the streaming services and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port to connect to an entertainment system. This enables the user to access and stream that media file using the DMA after detecting online media files and transfer them to an audio or visual (AV) unit connected to the home media system.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Trends:

The growing home automation trend across the globe primarily drives the market growth. DMAs are often used in smart homes to interconnect various electronic devices using a Wi-Fi network to enable communication between them. Additionally, the increasing consumer preferences towards online streaming services are also contributing to the market growth. Numerous technological innovations have led to the development of DMAs that support high broadband speeds and offer enhanced audio transmission and minimal freeze frames, thereby further catalyzing the product demand.

Global Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Apple Inc., Archos (Vingroup), Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Netgear Inc., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation and Zyxel Communications Corp.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, content, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

Wired Digital Media Adaptors

Wireless Digital Media Adaptors

Breakup by Content:

Audio

Video

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

