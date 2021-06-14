Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market Share, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Continuously Variable Transmission System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global continuously variable transmission systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is a type of automatic transmission system in which the ratio of the rotational speeds of two shafts vary continuously within a given range, providing an infinite number of possible ratios. It has a two-pulley mechanism which have variable diameters and are connected by a belt or a chain with one end connected to the engine and the other to the wheels. Over the past few years, the latest developments in gear reduction and manufacturing have reduced the cost and increased the performance of CVTs, thereby making them suitable for more diverse automotive applications.
Global Continuously Variable Transmission System Market Trends:
CVT systems provide a smoother driving experience, more useable power, better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and consume lesser fuel than conventional automatic or manual transmission system. Further, there is a wide variety of CVT systems which are used in tractors, snowmobiles and motor scooters, go-karts and mix harvesters. Growing demand for these vehicles boosted the sales of CVTs across the globe. Moreover, design and application engineers are focusing on the development and implementation of advanced CVT technologies. For instance, TEAM Industries, an engineering and manufacturing company, is designing and fabricating flyweights, springs and helixes using the latest toroidal traction technology required in the CVT systems for optimum performance.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- TEAM Industries, Inc.
- Schaeffler AG
- Endurance Technologies Limited
- NIDEC-SHIMPO
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- STEYR
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Gaokin Industry Co., Ltd
- General Transmissions
- Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC
Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Vehicle Type, Type, Fuel, Capacity and End-User.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Hydrostatic
- Toroidal
- Cone
- Variable Geometry
- Variable Diameter
- Others
Breakup by Fuel:
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Hybrid
Breakup by Capacity:
- Upto 1.5 L
- 5 L to 3.0 L
- Above 3.0 L
Breakup by End-User:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
