Kaspa Peas Market Share, Sales, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Kaspa Peas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Kaspa peas are an exceptionally high yielding, semi-leafless field pea variety with a medium crop height. They were the first pea variety introduced in Australia with shatter resistance. The peas flourish well in an area with 400 mm to 500 mm rainfall on an average per year. As the pods grow higher than the ground, kaspa peas are easy to harvest. They prove to be excellent legumes for livestock feed and human consumption as kaspa peas are a good source of essential dietary nutrients like fiber, potassium, and proteins. Moreover, they are rich in iron and folate that aid in preventing anemia and smoothens the functioning of the metabolic system.

Global Kaspa Peas Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors of the market is the rising health awareness among consumers, which has led to the incorporation of kaspa peas in their diet due to the high nutrient content. Their consumption offers a variety of health benefits like promotion of healthy hemoglobin levels, reduction of blood cholesterol levels, and improvement in digestion. Apart from this, kaspa peas find applications in the food and beverage sector for the production of ready-to-eat food products. As they enhance the taste of food, kaspa peas are included in a variety of dips, soups, and spreads. They are also used in several beverages, batter and breading, and bakery products. This, along with the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks, is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Furthermore, kaspa peas are a cheap source of nourishment, particularly in the South Asian region. As a result, they replace chickpeas effectively in different dishes in the region, thereby bolstering the market growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

Market Breakup:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into the United States, China, Canada, India, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, France, Ethiopia, Germany, and Australia. Among these, Canada represents the leading producer of kaspa peas, holding about a third of the total production.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of several small and large manufacturers operating in the market.

