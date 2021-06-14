Metering Pump Market Report 2021 | Industry Insights By Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metering Pump Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global metering pump market size reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026

A metering pump, also known as a dosing and proportioning pump, refers to an industrial instrument that adds accurate volumes of a liquid to other fluid streams or vessels. It helps in maintaining a constant flow rate regardless of differential pressure or fluid viscosity and delivering a variable flow to maintain a system parameter.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Metering Pump Market Trends:

The global metering pump market is primarily driven by the growing application of these pumps in various industries, ranging from chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment to food and beverage, paper and pulp, agriculture, and mining. In the chemical industry, metering pumps are used for injecting alcohols, acids, alkalis, solvents and sensitive fluids. The increasing requirement for wastewater treatment from refining and pharmaceutical industries has also increased the demand for metering pumps across the globe. Moreover, advancements in technology and the integration of smartphone-compatible systems with digital pumping solutions are expected to provide a positive impact on the market growth in the near future.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metering-pump-market/requestsample

Global Metering Pump Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Grundfos, IDEX Corporation, LEWA (Nikkiso Co. Ltd.), Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Milton Roy Company (Ingersoll Rand), ProMinent GmbH, Seepex GmbH, Seko S.P.A, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Verder Group and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Spirax-Sarco Engineering).

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type and application

Breakup by Type:

Diaphragm Pumps

Piston Pumps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3e5AghU

We are updating reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse related reports:



Solar Backsheet Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-backsheet-market

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/oilfield-equipment-rental-market

Energy Harvesting System Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-harvesting-system-market

Earthing Equipment Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/earthing-equipment-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group