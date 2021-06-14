Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Infant formula is an artificially synthesized substitute of breast milk used to feed babies under twelve months of age. Baby food, on the other hand, is soft and mashed food that caters to kids of age up to two years. Baby food and infant formula are fortified with several additives like vitamins, prebiotics and fatty acids to improve their nutrient quotient. Parents widely utilize these products for feeding their children as they aid in fulfilling their nutritional requirements, and consequently contribute to their physical growth and development.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Trends:

Rising awareness among parents about the importance of health and nutrition is the key factor driving the market growth. With growing urbanization and changing lifestyles, the shift toward convenience-oriented packaged baby food products has been witnessed worldwide. Moreover, the increasing participation of women in the workforce, and the consequent rise in their purchasing power is another key trend driving the demand for infant nutrition products. In addition to this, modernization and rising prosperity have led to the introduction of niche products categories made with high-quality, minimally processed, organic or natural ingredients. The sales of baby food and infant formula products through online retail channels has further influenced the market growth positively since they offer the customers enhanced convenience at a better price point as compared to traditional retailers. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baby food and infant formula market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Nutrition

Nestlé S.A.

Danone S.A.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Kraft Heinz Company

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

