Breast Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Breast Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global breast imaging market reached a value of US$ 3.70 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Breast imaging refers to the technique of diagnosing breast cancer through high-resolution images of breast tissues in both males and females. It involves numerous ionizing and non-ionizing technologies to screen, detect, and diagnose the type of cancer, its location, and stage of progression. It also utilizes various imaging procedures, such as screening mammography and breast ultrasound, to check for suspicious tissues and the surrounding auxiliary tissues for the early diagnosis of cancer before the actual symptoms appear.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing incidences of breast cancer are primarily driving the global breast imaging market. Besides this, the increasing awareness regarding the early detection of breast cancer and related diseases is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified breast cancer as one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women. As a result, governments worldwide are taking initiatives and preventive measures to mitigate the risk factors and enhance cancer screening and diagnosis. For instance, the Government of the United Kingdom has launched the “Be clear on cancer” program, which focuses on the early diagnosis of cancer. This has led to a significant rise in the adoption rate of breast imaging procedures across the globe. Moreover, extensive investments in advanced imaging software and hybrid systems, such as automated whole breast ultrasound systems (AWBU) and MBI/BSGI, are also facilitating market growth.

Breast Imaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global breast imaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dilon Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Cerner Corporation)

Aurora Health Care Inc. (Schoen Clinic)

Canon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Toshiba Corporation

GE Healthcare

Allengers Medical Systems Limited.

Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of technology, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Mammography Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography Molecular Breast Imaging Positron Emission Mammography Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Breast Thermography Electric Impedance Tomography Optical Imaging



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

