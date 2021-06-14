Industrial Gas Generator Market Size, Share, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Gas Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Industrial Gas Generator market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Gas generators refer to devices which aid in generating gases from a liquid or solid source. These generators are used for driving turbines which further generate electricity. They form an integral part of industrial operations and are available in different types and sizes. Construction, agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining and dairy are some of the key industrial sectors which widely employ these generators for effective and seamless operations.

Global Industrial Gas Generator Market Trends:

Increasing demand for power backup across the industrial sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing instances of power overload and power outages, along with prolonged blackouts, have created a demand for industrial gas generators for ensuring a backup or a source of uninterrupted power supply. Apart from this, the rising adoption rates of natural gas generators and various supportive government initiatives, owing to growing environmental consciousness, are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Numerous industries are now employing natural gas generators since they offer longer runtimes with reduced carbon emissions. Other factors driving the demand for industrial gas generator include rapid industrialization, especially in emerging regions, along with enhanced research and development (R&D) to introduce technologically advanced product variants.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Caterpillar

Cummins

GE

Kohler

Himoinsa

Generac

Lvhuan

Rolls-Royce

Multiquip

JDEC

Industrial Gas Generator Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

20KW to 100KW

101KW to 500KW

501KW to 1MW

1 MW to 2 MW

2 MW to 5 MW

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

