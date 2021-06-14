Biostimulants Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Investment Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biostimulants market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market/requestsample
Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of a plant. They are produced from various active ingredients, like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production in the plant. They also help in enhancing the antioxidant properties, stimulating root development, and plant cell enlargement.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding agriculture industry, growing demand for agricultural sustainability, and rising adoption of organic farming practices are primarily catalyzing the biostimulants market growth. It is widely being utilized in organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health. Moreover, the growing concerns towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the decline in the availability of fertile land and surging food consumption levels are also driving the product demand. Numerous innovations and increasing R&D activities in the field of agricultural sciences are further anticipated to drive the market.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market
Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Agrinos AS
- Isagro
- Italpollina SpA
- BASF SE
- Bayer
- Syngenta
- Valagro SpA
- Adama LTD.
- Biolchim SpA.
- Koppert B.V.
- Novozymes
- Biostadt India Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
- Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
- Others
- Microbial Soil Amendments
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Origin:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
Breakup by Application:
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800