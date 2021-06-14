Melamine Formaldehyde Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Key Players, Price, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Also known as melamine resin, melamine formaldehyde (C4H6N6O) is a thermosetting plastic that is obtained by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is tasteless, odorless and resistant to heat, water, stain, impact, scratch, shrinkage and strong solvents. It is utilized in the production of toilet seats, pan knobs and handles, and household crockery items, such as glasses, cups, bowls and plates.
Market Trends:
Rising construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and the growing population represent one of the significant factors driving the market growth. In line with this, melamine-formaldehyde is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of surface walls, cabinets and counters, and decorative laminated panels, which is contributing to its rising demand. Apart from this, melamine-formaldehyde is employed in the automotive industry as a coating. This, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce better-quality, cost-effective and less hazardous melamine-formaldehyde products, is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Some of the top key players in the market:
- Allnex Netherlands B.V.
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A)
- Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG)
- Hexza Corporation Berhad
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Ineos Chemicals
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Hexion Inc. (Formerly- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC)
- Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Methylated Formaldehyde
- Non-Methylated Formaldehyde
Breakup by Grade:
- Industrial Grade
- Reagent Grade
Breakup by Application:
- Laminates
- Molding Powder
- Paints
- Surface Coatings
- Adhesives
- Thermal Insulation Foams
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Construction and Building
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Wood and Furniture
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
