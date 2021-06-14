Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fractional flow reserve market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a guide wire-based procedure assisting in the measurement of blood pressure and flows through an isolated segment of a coronary artery. It is utilized in the assessment of intermediate blockages, which determines the need for stenting or angioplasty. As FFR is cost-effective and helps in avoiding unnecessary surgeries, it is gaining traction around the world.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) like hypertension and coronary artery diseases represents one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, due to sedentary lifestyles and increasing consumption of fast food, there is a significant increase in the occurrences of chronic diseases, including type II diabetes. As these diseases cause blockages, strokes, or heart attacks, the demand for FFR is catalyzing across the globe. Furthermore, the key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, ACIST Medical Systems Inc. (Bracco S.p.A.), Boston Scientific Corporation, CathWorks Ltd., Heartflow Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V., Opsens Inc. , Pie Medical Imaging B.V. (Esaote Group), Siemens Healthineers AG and Terumo Medical Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

FFR Guidewires

FFR Monitoring Systems

Breakup by Application:

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

