Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global cellulose fibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Also known as manufactured fibers, cellulose fibers are made using the cellulose of wood pulp. They can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of different plants and other plant-based materials. Other natural fibers are obtained from jute, flax, cotton, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers generally include lyocell, viscose and modal. Cellulose fibers are versatile and some of them have unique properties, such as moisture absorbency and hydrophobicity. They are incredibly light-weight and exhibit high strength, owing to which they are utilized in the production of fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing strong growth on account of the escalating demand for versatile, biodegradable, cost-effective and environment-friendly fiber. Apart from this, there is an increase in the utilization of cellulose fiber in the production of industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery. Furthermore, advancements such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) for improving biocompatibility, biodegradability and mechanical properties of cellulose fibers is strengthening the market growth. Another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market growth is the implementation of favorable government policies, which are aimed to promote the use of plant-based raw materials.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Fiber Type:

Natural Cellulose Fibers Cotton Fibers Jute Fibers Wood Fibers Others

Man-made Cellulose Fibers Viscose Fibers Lyocell Fibers Modal Fibers Others



Market Breakup by Application:

Apparels

Home Textiles

Industrial

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

