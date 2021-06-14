Europe Organic Aquaculture Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Organic Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Europe organic aquaculture market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026.

Organic aquaculture is the process of cultivating aquatic species using vegetable-based feed ingredients and additives such as corn, soybean, fish meal, fish oil, etc. Organic aquaculture practices provide a wide variety of nutritional, growth-promoting, and immune-resistant benefits to the farmed aquatic animals. They also assist in maintaining a viable and sustainable aquatic ecosystem by limiting the introduction of synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and several other harmful substances. As a result, organic aquaculture practices are widely adopted for cultivating various marine species, including trout, mussels, salmon, oyster, carp, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards the presence of numerous pathogens in traditionally cultured seafood products are primarily driving the market for organic aquaculture practices in Europe. Additionally, the inflating consumer disposable income levels along with their elevating living standards are further catalyzing the per capita expenditures on premium and organic seafood products. Moreover, the escalating demand for organic fish oil across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages, etc., is also augmenting the market growth in Europe. Besides this, the European Commission is constantly emphasizing on minimizing the adverse impact of chemical-based aquaculture methods on marine and freshwater ecosystems, which is expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Species:

Mussel

Trout

Salmon

Oyster

Carp

Seabass and Seabream

Others

Breakup by Form:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh or Chilled

Others

Breakup by Culture Environment:

Freshwater

Marine

Brackish Water

Breakup by End Use:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Country:

Ireland

Norway

Romania

Italy

Germany

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aqualande

Blackshell Farm Ltd

Biofisch GmbH

Cromaris D.D

Cultimer France Producteurs Associes

Glenarm Organic Salmon Limited

Kaerhede Dambrug ApS (Frea Aquaculture Solutions Aps)

Kush Shellfish

Mowi ASA

Musholm A/S (Okamura Foods Co.,Ltd)

SalMar ASA

Vilsund Blue A/S.

