Europe Probiotic Supplements Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Probiotic Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Europe probiotic supplements market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Probiotic supplements are the type of dietary products that include microorganisms as functional ingredients. These supplements are enriched with some common microorganisms such as Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Saccharomyces Boulardii, etc. As a result, probiotic supplements help in maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbiomes, boosting immunity, reducing inflammatory responses, improving mental health conditions, etc. These supplements are generally available in the forms of food supplements, infant formula, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, etc.

Market Trends:

In Europe, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Crohn’s disease, gastroenteritis, etc., is primarily propelling the demand for probiotic supplements. Moreover, the escalating geriatric population, who are more prone to such ailments, is also bolstering the market growth in the region. Besides this, the gradual shift in consumer preferences from carbonated drinks towards functional and probiotic beverages is further providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, the launch of several innovative product variants in exotic flavors and attractive packaging is also catalyzing the sales of probiotic supplements in Europe. In the coming years, the changing consumer inclination from chemical additives-based supplements towards organic, natural, and clean-labeled alternatives, including probiotic supplements, will continue to propel the market growth in Europe.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Bacteria Lactobacilli Bifidobacterium Streptococcus

Yeast Saccharomyces Boulardii Others



Breakup by Form:

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Speciality Nutrients

Infant Formula

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BioGaia

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Daflorn Probiotics UK

Danone S.A,

Exden

IPA EUROPE

PepsiCo Inc.

Vitafoods

Yakult Honsha.

