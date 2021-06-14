GCC Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Report 2021: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “GCC Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The GCC bottled water testing equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Water testing involves several procedures that are used to analyze water quality and packaging of water bottles. Water testing equipment usually employs various techniques, including micro-filtration, ozonation, distillation, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, ozonation, etc. In addition to this, these equipment also treat the bottled water with ultraviolet irradiation before packaging to prevent the growth of pathogenic organisms while storing and transporting. In the GCC region, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases is primarily bolstering the market for bottled water testing equipment.

Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards the presence of numerous pathogens in conventional sources of drinking water are primarily driving the demand for bottled water. This is further catalyzing the market for bottled water testing equipment across the GCC countries. Moreover, the rising levels of urbanization along with the improving consumer living standards have resulted in a gradual shift from tap water towards bottled water, hence propelling the demand for bottled water testing equipment. In the coming years, the development of automated testing equipment for improving the purity, quality, safety, and taste of bottled water is expected to further drive the market growth in the GCC region.

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional

Rapid Chromatography Spectroscopy Testing Kits Others



Breakup by Component:

Instruments

Consumables and Reagents

Reference Materials

Breakup by Test Type:

Microbiological

Physical

Chemical

Radiological

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

