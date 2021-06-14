Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demands and Outlook

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, finds that the global bone graft and substitutes market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bone graft and substitutes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Bone graft and substitutes play a crucial role in facilitating and enhancing the healing process of damaged bones. They are either made of biological components such as demineralized bone matrix, platelet-rich plasma and hydroxyapatite, or synthetic materials, including tricalcium phosphate ceramics, calcium sulfate, bioactive glasses and other polymer-based substitutes. They come in multiple forms ranging from pellets and moldable putty to injectables and solid blocks. Nowadays, bone grafts and substitutes are widely being used in facial and spinal surgeries, complex fracture treatments and wound healing as they help in new bone formation, bone healing and osseous reconstruction.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Trends:

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of people who have rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other joint disorders. Owing to this, several market players have developed bone graft materials and technologies, such as 3D printing or prototyping. They have also improved ceramic and polymer-based bone grafts that have superior biological properties. This, in turn, has increased the demand for bone grafts and substitutes, especially among the geriatric population across the globe. Besides this, researchers are also focusing on developing biologic alternatives that will enhance the functionality of the bone graft substitutes and potentially reduce or eliminate the need for autografts.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. DePuy Synthes Companies Wright Medical Group N.V. Medtronic Plc Stryker Corporation NuVasive, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. Integra LifeSciences Corporation Baxter International, Inc. Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Bacterin International Holdings SeaSpine Holdings LifeNet Health, Inc.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Allografts Bone Graft Substitutes Cell-based Matrices Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Spinal Fusion Trauma Joint Reconstruction Foot and Ankle Dental Bone Grafting Craniomaxillofacial Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals Surgical Centres Clinics Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021-2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

