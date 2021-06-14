Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive fuel tank market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive fuel tank market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2021-2026. A fuel tank refers to a part in automobiles that is used to store the automotive fuel. Some of the essential components of automotive fuel tanks are filters, pumps, lines, fuel gauge, tanks and pumps. Most vehicles are insotalled withk a single tank in the rear; however, the location and design of the fuel tank depend on the space available in the automobile. Modern tanks are more complex and are made up of fluoroelastomer and emissions control components, which include diaphragms, couplings, vibration isolators, hose, O-rings and other seals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Trends:

A significant increase in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles has provided a boost to the demand for automotive fuel tanks. Besides this, due to the rising environmental concerns, the sales of electric cars have escalated, which help in reducing carbon emissions generated by traditional vehicles. This trend has led to the development of high-quality plastic fuel tanks in hybrid electric vehicles, which help in reducing the overall weight of the automobile so that it can travel for longer distances. Besides this, advancements in technology have led to the manufacturing of self-sealing fuel tanks that can automatically seal in case of damage or leak. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to design a multi-layered high-density polyethylene fuel tank using blow molding technology. This process is environment-friendly and meets the highest federal government requirements, ensuring safety and efficiency. Furthermore, the installation of steel-based tanks in various premium-category vehicles, which in turn will further drive the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players

Plastic Omnium,

Kautex Textron GmBH & Co. KG

Yapp USA Automotive Systems, Inc.

TI Fluid Systems plc,

Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Unipres Corporation

Continental AG

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

Allgaier WERKE GmbH

Boyd Welding LLC

Dali and Samir Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

POSCO Co., Ltd. and Baosteel Group Corporation.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminium

Steel

Market Breakup by Capacity:

Less than 45 liters

45-70 liters

Above 70 liters

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

