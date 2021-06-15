Smart Grid Security Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Grid Security Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart grid security market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Smart grid security includes various solutions and services used to secure smart power grids, communications, and information technology (IT) systems. They ensure cost-effective, efficient and clean distribution of energy throughout the grid. Smart grid security consists of advanced components and control methods, with integrated communication systems and enhanced interfaces for measurement and sensing. It uses several technological solutions, such as antimalware, firewalls, antivirus, identity and access management (IAM), encryption and data loss prevention (DLP) systems. Various subsystems, including Industrial Control System (ICS), home energy management systems and advanced metering infrastructure, also help in ensuring efficient smart grid security.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-grid-security-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising global consumption of electricity, along with the growing prevalence of cyberattacks, has increased the employment of smart grid security systems to secure communications across smart grids. Furthermore, the growing adoption of the web- and cloud-based applications across various industrial verticals is also augmenting the market growth. The demand is further propelled by implementing these security solutions with connected devices to protect data and safeguard the home area network (HAN). Moreover, the integration of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to further drive the smart grid security market in the coming years.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/36BrTXi

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AlertEnterprise Inc.

BAE Systems

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

N-Dimension Solutions Inc. (IPKeys Power Partners LLC)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SIE)

Sophos Ltd. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, subsystem, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Encryption

Antivirus and Antimalware

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Firewall

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Others

Breakup by Subsystem:

Demand Response System

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/ Industrial Control System (ICS)

Home Energy Management System

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Network Security

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/next-generation-firewall-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-organizing-network-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rocker-panel-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800