Consumer Credit Market Report 2021, Share, Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global consumer credit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Consumer credit stands for the personal loan granted to individuals for short- and intermediate-term to finance personal expenses. A finance fee is charged against a credit or an extension of existing credit presented in the form of a cash loan or sales credit. They can be non-revolving loans that are to be repaid in a fixed number of payments or revolving loans that include automobile, consumer goods, home repair, and personal loans.

Market Trends

Substantial growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, along with the rapid economic development of micro-enterprises, are spurring the demand for consumer credit. Rising investments in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by banks and other financial institutions are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of credit data by consumer banking professionals to obtain cash flows and analytics related information at the portfolio level also contributes to the market growth. It helps in managing personal credit cases, real-time pricing, and capital management of multi-asset portfolios. The rising demand for consumer credit to mitigate firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency is also driving the market growth. Several social media platforms are launched by consumer credit agencies for introducing media campaigns and innovative products, thereby expanding their consumer base.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Wells Fargo

The report has segmented the market on the basis of credit type, consumer type, service type, issuer, payment method and geography.

Breakup by Credit Type:

Revolving Credits

Non-revolving Credits

Breakup by Consumer Type:

Individual

MSMEs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Service Type:

Credit Services

Software and IT Support Services

Breakup by Issuer:

Banks and Finance Companies

Credit Unions

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Direct Deposit

Debit Card

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

