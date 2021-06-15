Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global cosmetic preservatives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cosmetic preservatives refer to the ingredients specifically added to restrain the development of microorganisms and contamination during the formulation, shipment, storage, or use of the cosmetic product. They preserve the formula and keep the product durable and stable upon exposure to oxygen and moisture. Few cosmetic preservatives are natural variants, such as oil extracts from curry leaves, cinnamon, and clove bud, while synthetic variants include parabens, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, phenoxyethanol, and isothiazolinones, etc. They are generally added to personal care products, such as face masks, lotions, face powders, soaps, etc.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-preservatives-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing awareness towards personalized cosmetic products and increasing beauty consciousness among individuals are driving the cosmetic preservatives market. The cosmetic products can easily get contaminated by fungi and bacteria due to water and oil content. Hence, cosmetic preservatives are generally added as antioxidants, antimicrobials, and stabilizers to prevent skin infections and other problems. Numerous product innovations, including the use of phenol derivatives as parabens alternative, are further catalyzing the market growth. Manufacturers are also introducing cosmetics with longer shelf-life and organic preservatives to reduce the risks of contamination. The integration of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of cosmetic preservatives is expected to drive the cosmetic preservatives market.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Akema Fine Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Chemipol

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Symrise AG

Dow Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

Breakup by Product:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Releasers

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganic Chemicals

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids and their Salts

Others

Breakup by Application:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color Products

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800