Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global cosmetic preservatives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cosmetic preservatives refer to the ingredients specifically added to restrain the development of microorganisms and contamination during the formulation, shipment, storage, or use of the cosmetic product. They preserve the formula and keep the product durable and stable upon exposure to oxygen and moisture. Few cosmetic preservatives are natural variants, such as oil extracts from curry leaves, cinnamon, and clove bud, while synthetic variants include parabens, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, phenoxyethanol, and isothiazolinones, etc. They are generally added to personal care products, such as face masks, lotions, face powders, soaps, etc.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-preservatives-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing awareness towards personalized cosmetic products and increasing beauty consciousness among individuals are driving the cosmetic preservatives market. The cosmetic products can easily get contaminated by fungi and bacteria due to water and oil content. Hence, cosmetic preservatives are generally added as antioxidants, antimicrobials, and stabilizers to prevent skin infections and other problems. Numerous product innovations, including the use of phenol derivatives as parabens alternative, are further catalyzing the market growth. Manufacturers are also introducing cosmetics with longer shelf-life and organic preservatives to reduce the risks of contamination. The integration of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of cosmetic preservatives is expected to drive the cosmetic preservatives market.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Akema Fine Chemicals
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Chemipol
- Clariant AG
- Lonza Group AG
- Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Symrise AG
- Dow Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- Synthetic Preservatives
- Natural Preservatives
Breakup by Product:
- Paraben Esters
- Formaldehyde Releasers
- Phenol Derivatives
- Alcohols
- Inorganic Chemicals
- Quaternary Compounds
- Organic Acids and their Salts
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Skin and Sun Care Products
- Hair Care Products
- Toiletries
- Fragrances and Perfumes
- Makeup and Color Products
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800