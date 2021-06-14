Architectural Lighting Market Report: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Architectural Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global architectural lighting market reached a strong growth in 2020. Architectural lighting refers to the process of providing electric and daylight lighting in architectural and urban environments. This process offers various benefits, including affordability, reliability, longer lifespan and cost-efficiency. Architectural lighting primarily concentrates on the proper functionality, energy efficiency and aesthetics of an area. It is widely employed across various sectors, which include retail, hospitality, industrial, residential, education, and commercial.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-lighting-market/requestsample

Rapid advancements in lighting technology and expansion in the urban landscape are among the primary factors driving the global architectural lighting market. Besides this, initiatives undertaken by governments of several nations, such as smart city development projects and renovation of existing infrastructures, are contributing to the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing establishment of residential and commercial buildings in urban areas is propelling the growth of the market. The advent of green technology across the globe has led to a rise in the adoption of environment-friendly and energy-efficient decorative lights, creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global architectural lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Signify Holding

OSRAM GmbH

Cree Lighting

General Electric Company

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Seoul Semiconductor Co.

Ltd, Samsung

Griven S.r.l.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Light Source:

Fluorescent Lights

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights

Others

Breakup by Lighting Type:

Ambient

Task

Accent

Breakup by Application:

Wall Wash

Cove Lighting

Backlighting

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-lighting-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:



Disconnect Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market

Brushless DC Motors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brushless-dc-motors-market

Smart Irrigation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-irrigation-market

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market

Ball Valves Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ball-valves-market

Transit Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market

Egypt Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-led-lighting-market

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-network-attached-storage-market

United States Probe Station Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-probe-station-market

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant

Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-lighting-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800