Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” The global oncology active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Oncology active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) refers to a combination of biologically active substances used in anti-cancer drugs. Some of the common elements of oncology API include alkylating agents, antimetabolites, cytotoxic, hormones, and signal transduction inhibitors. These ingredients are effective in investigating, diagnosing, treating, and preventing the growth of malignant diseases. Oncology APIs aim to destroy cancer cells without harming normal cells.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising concerns regarding the harmful side-effects of chemotherapy as an anti-cancer treatment are majorly driving the global oncology APIs market. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the study of tumors and improving the efficiency of various APIs to target cancer cells are further supporting the market growth. Apart from this, rising investments across the pharmaceutical industry for the discovery and the development of efficient anti-cancer drugs is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oncology APIs market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

Innovative Oncology APIs

Generic Oncology APIs

Breakup by Manufacturer Type:

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant Manufacturers

Breakup by Type of Synthesis

Synthetic Oncology APIs

Biotech Oncology APIs

Breakup by Indication:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophagus Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

