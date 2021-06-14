Bioinformatics Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bioinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global bioinformatics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Bioinformatics stands for an interdisciplinary field of science that integrates software tools and methodologies for storing, retrieving, and analyzing biological data. It also helps in studying genomic data and biological networks using the principles of biology, mathematics, statistics, and information technology (IT). This scientific field is extensively used in manufacturing molecular medicines, drug development, gene therapy, and forensic analysis of microbes.

Rapid advancements in the biotechnology sector, along with the rising demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing for proteomics and drug discovery, have catalyzed the market for bioinformatics. Additionally, the increasing deployment of software tools for data accumulation and determination of molecular mechanisms has led to the development of efficient diagnostic tests and treatment methods. Moreover, bioinformatics is also adopted in the agriculture industry to develop efficient methodologies for improving crop productivity. Additionally, several technological advancements in the healthcare sector have led to the inception of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology, thereby propelling the market growth. The rising investments in R&D activities, along with the increasing preferences for personalized medicines, are anticipated to bolster the bioinformatics market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bioinformatics market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ABM Industries

Agilent Technologies

Biomax Informatics

Data4Cure Inc.

Dnaster Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Sophia Genetics SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp

WuXi Nextcode Genomics

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Service:

Knowledge Management Tools Generalized Knowledge Management Tools Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms Surgical Simulation Platforms Sequence Analysis, Alignment and Manipulation Platforms Structural and Functional Analysis Platforms Others

Bioinformatics Services Data Analysis Services Database Management Services Others



Breakup by Application:

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Medical Biotechnology

Academics

Animal Biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

