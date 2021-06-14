Nucleic Acid Labelling Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nucleic Acid Labelling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global nucleic acid labelling market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Nucleic acids refer to naturally occurring chemical compounds that act as major information-carrying molecules in cells. There are two types of nucleic acids, namely, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). These molecules are usually labeled with tags to facilitate identification and purification processes. Nucleic acid labeling utilizes various enzymatic and chemical methods, such as the modification of radioactive phosphates and fluorophores with biotin and digoxigenin. These processes are applied in biotechnology and life sciences to generate information on gene integrity, diagnose specific sequences, and discover protein-nucleic acid interactions.

The global nucleic acid labeling market is majorly being driven by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. These techniques are being increasingly utilized across the healthcare sector for disease diagnostic and management and prenatal testing. Nucleic acid labeling helps offer tailor-made therapies to patients, which is facilitating the availability of personalized medicines. Additionally, rapid advancements in nanotechnology, such as the introduction of connected devices and artificial intelligence (AI), are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in genomic research is supporting the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nucleic acid labelling market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Hoffmann LA-Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Vector Laboratories.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Breakup by Labeling Type:

Radioisotope/Radioactive Labels

Non-Radioactive Labels

Breakup by Method:

Enzyme-based PCR 5’ End Labeling 3’ End Labeling Others

Chemical-based Conjugation Photoreaction



Breakup by Application:

Oligonucleotide Labeling

In-Situ Hybridization

Southern and Northern Blotting

Cellular Localization

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

