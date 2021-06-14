Baby Food and Infant Formula Ingredients Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Food and Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global baby food and infant formula ingredients market size reached a volume of 3.97 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the global baby food and infant formula ingredients market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Baby food and infant formula ingredients are a rich source of nutrients that play a vital role in the growth of infants. Some of the common ingredients used in baby food and infant formula consist of a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals. Baby food is prepared for the consumption of children between the age of four months to two years. On the other hand, infant formula is targeted for babies under the age of twelve months. Baby food and infant formula ingredients are considered as a substitute for breast milk and for babies who lack teeth for chewing.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global baby food and infant formula ingredients market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among parents about the importance of nutrition for the healthy growth and development of children. These ingredients are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates, which are readily available in powdered form and can also be mixed with water or milk. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing organic, premium and minimally processed products that are expected to significantly increase the demand for baby food and infant formula ingredients in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players market include:

AAK AB Agrana Beteiligungs-AG Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Arla Food Ingredients Group Cargill, Inc. Glanbia plc Ingredion Inc. Roquette Frères Tate & Lyle PLC Lactalis.

Breakup by Ingredients:

Lactose Edible Oils Maltodextrins Whey Protein Concentrates Glucose Syrup Sucrose Starch Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

