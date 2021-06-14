Retinal Surgery Devices Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retinal Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global retinal surgery devices market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026. Eyes represent one of the vital sensory organs in the human body, which assist in sending visual impulses to the brain. Any damage or infection in the eyes needs to be treated with the utmost care and precautions. Consequently, retinal surgery devices, such as vitrectomy packs, surgical instruments, vitrectomy machines, retinal laser equipment and microscopic illumination equipment, are utilized for treating retinal diseases like macula pucker, diabetic retinopathy and macular hole. These devices are generally produced using stainless steel and medical-grade silicon for improved sterility.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. Thus, the growing diabetic population, in confluence with the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal eye diseases, represents one of the significant factors bolstering the market growth. Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication, which causes progressive damage to the retina and affects the retinal circulatory system. Apart from this, leading manufacturers in the industry are increasing their research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative surgical devices, which are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro-incision technology and endoillumination systems. These devices aid in enhancing intraoperative efficiency, visualization and control. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures that lead to only minor scarring and minimize pain and discomfort is anticipated to boost the demand for retinal surgery devices in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major key players operating in the Retinal Surgery Devices Market include:

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Escalon Medical Corp.

Iridex Corporation

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Lumenis Ltd.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Optos PLC

Second Sigh Medical Products Inc.

Synergetics USA, Inc.

Topcon Corporation. Breakup by Equipment Type:

Vitrectomy Machines

Retinal Laser Equipment

Surgical Instruments Cannulas Forceps Cutters Cryoprobes Others

Breakup by Application:

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Others Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

The Middle East and Africa Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

