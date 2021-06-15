Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global vital signs monitoring devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vital signs monitoring devices are used for checking and observing patient’s blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiratory rate. They primarily include blood pressure equipment, temperature monitoring devices, pulse oximeters, etc. These monitoring devices are portable, compact, steadfast, and compatible with emergency medical settings at residential complexes and ambulatory facilities. Vital signs monitoring devices can also be used to monitor activity and fitness levels for self-health tracking and early disease diagnosis.

Market Trends:

The rising incidences of chronic diseases, along with the increasing geriatric population, are augmenting the demand for vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, home monitoring devices, such as multi-parameter patient monitors, offer cost-effectiveness and convenience for measuring physiological parameters of the body. Furthermore, the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) outbreak has also increased the demand for these devices significantly for evaluating the patient’s health status, providing appropriate care, and predicting recovery. Additionally, several technological developments have led to the integration of Bluetooth sensors and micro-electric technologies with health monitoring devices. Rising healthcare infrastructure development, coupled with the increasing penetration of wearable healthcare devices, is anticipated to drive the vital signs monitoring device market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

BP Monitoring Devices Aneroid BP Monitors Automated BP Monitors

Pulse-Oximeters Tabletop/Bedside Pulse-Oximeters Fingertip Handheld Wrist Worn Pediatric Pulse-Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Devices Mercury-Filled Thermometers Digital Thermometers Infrared Thermometers Temperature Strips

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Home Care

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

