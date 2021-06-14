North America N-hexane Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America N-hexane Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america N-Hexane market reached a volume of 481,718 Tons in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the north america market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

N-hexane, also known as hexyl hydride, is an aliphatic hydrocarbon that is primarily procured from crude oil and natural gas. It can also be synthesized through sugarcane waste by utilizing special catalysts. N-hexane is a colorless fluid that is highly-combustible and produces an irritant smoke upon burning. Owing to this, N-hexane is widely utilized in the form of an industrial chemical and laboratory reagent.

The escalating demand for N-hexane as a primary solvent for various industrial and chemical products, such as rubber, leather, paint, polypropylene, etc., is primarily driving the demand for N-hexane in North America. Moreover, N-hexane is increasingly being adopted for obtaining several seed oils, including cottonseed oil, soybean oil, peanut oil, safflower oil and flax oil, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for N-hexane in the pharmaceutical sector for shaping tablets and in numerous synthesis and separation processes for formulating several pharma products is expected to further drive the market for N-hexane in North America over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Application:

Edible Oil Extraction

Healthcare

Industrial Solvent

Adhesive Formulation

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

