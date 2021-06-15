Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global intracranial pressure monitoring market reached a value of US$ 1.39 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is used in the neurology sector to measure the pressure inside the skull. It can be performed using invasive or non-invasive techniques, where invasive procedures involve drilling a hole in the skull through a burr hole or a twist drill technique to insert the device. The device is connected with transducers to send measurements and project cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) waveform. The non-invasive methods include transcranial Doppler, tympanic membrane displacement, optic nerve sheath diameter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and fundoscopy. Health professionals often use ICP monitors, clinical examination, and brain imaging to provide better results.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rapid outburst of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has aggravated the growth of the ICP monitor since it is used to monitor patients undergoing intensive care. The increasing prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI), autoimmune, cardiovascular, and sleep disorders has further catalyzed the demand for ICT monitors for early and effective treatment. Furthermore, increasing government expenditures to improve the healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers is expected to bolster the need for these monitors. Several manufacturers are also emphasizing on the development of an ICP monitoring device for point-of-care treatment, which is also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

HeadSense Medical Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

LINET Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Raumedic AG (Rehau)

Sophysa

Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, technology, monitoring type, application, end-user and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Monitors

Probes

Catheters and Kits

Other Accessories

Breakup by Technology:

Invasive External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

Non-invasive Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Tympanic Membrane Displacement Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter MRI/CT Others



Breakup by Monitoring Type:

Intraventricular

Intraparenchymal

Epidural

Others

Breakup by Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Home Care

Trauma Centers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/next-generation-firewall-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-organizing-network-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rocker-panel-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800