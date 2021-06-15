Capnography Devices Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global capnography devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Capnography devices are the medical equipment used to measure the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient’s bloodstream. These devices are used during anesthesia-based procedures to ensure ample oxygen for the patient throughout the surgery. Capnography devices are mainly handheld, standalone, and multi-parameter devices based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also help in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress along with providing a real-time response on treatment effects and shock detection.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/capnography-devices-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population, along with the high prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), is driving the demand for capnography devices. During the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, these devices also help in monitoring the coronavirus patients undergoing intensive care. Furthermore, the rapid development of technologically advanced devices for convenient connectivity, easy sterilization, and accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances is also inducing the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by the integration with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy, and miniaturized multi-gas monitors to attain accurate and adjustable flow rate. Additionally, several upgradations in the healthcare sector, along with the introduction of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2YOeysj

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Drägerwerk AG

EDAN Instruments Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Infinium Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Smiths Medical Md Inc.

Zoe Medical Incorporated

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, product type, technology, application, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Capnometers

Accessories

Breakup by Product Type:

Handheld

Conventional

Breakup by Technology:

Main-stream

Side-stream

Micro-stream

Breakup by Application:

Trauma and Emergency Care

Cardiac Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImarcServices