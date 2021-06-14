Bone Densitometer Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Densitometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bone densitometer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A bone densitometer, or DXA device, refers to a machine that uses minimum ionizing radiation to measure and analyze bone damage. It also measures calcium and other mineral content in the bone, thereby mitigating any risk of osteoporotic fractures. DXA devices can be categorized into the central, which checks the spine and hip bone density, and the peripheral, that measures bone density in wrists, fingers and heels. A bone densitometer is used in a standardized osteoporosis diagnosis procedure based on its simplified functionality and shorter diagnosis duration.

The rising geriatric population, along with the high occurrence of bone-related ailments, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of fragility fracture injuries among individuals is augmenting the demand for these devices. Additionally, these devices play a crucial role in the diagnosis of osteoporosis and osteopenia, leading to the extensive utilization of bone densitometer for testing bone density in several hospitals and healthcare clinics. Moreover, several technological advancements in DXA scanners have led to the emergence of innovative devices for an accurate and reliable diagnosis. In the coming years, the growing investments in the upgradation of healthcare infrastructures are expected to fuel the global market for bone densitometer.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the bone densitometer market on the basis of device type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Device Type:

Axial Bone Densitometers

Peripheral Bone Densitometers

Breakup by Technology:

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA)

Single X-Ray Absorptiometry (SXA)

Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostics & Imaging Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

