North America Plywood Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america plywood market reached a volume of 14.15 Million Cubic Meter in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plywood is manufactured by assembling thin layers or plies of wood glued and pressed together using powerful adhesives. Several varieties of woods, such as maple, mahogany, oak, pine, cedar, spruce, etc., are used as a combination to produce plywood for different applications. It is an economical, factory-produced sheet of wood with precise dimensions that does not distort or crack with changes in atmospheric moisture. As a result, plywood is widely used for diverse applications ranging from wall and floor covering to molds for concrete structures, designer furniture to packaging.

The North America plywood market is primarily propelled by the expanding construction industry. Plywood is widely adopted for several constructional and structural purposes based on its high dimension stability, stiffness, strength, durability, and versatility. Besides this, the increasing usage of plywood in numerous industrial applications owing to its high resistance to a wide range of chemicals is also providing a thrust to the market. Several other factors, including inflating consumer disposable income levels, elevating living standards, and growing preferences for semi or fully furnished apartments, are anticipated to further drive demand for plywood in North America over the forecasted period.

North America Plywood Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america plywood market on the basis of application, sector and country.

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Sector:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

