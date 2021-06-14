Disconnect Switch Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Disconnect Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global disconnect switch market reached a strong growth in 2020. Also known as an isolator switch, a disconnect switch is mainly used for de-energizing or cutting off the electric circuit during servicing and maintenance. It finds extensive applications in large industries and power distribution. It comprises an actuator, wired electrical contacts and an enclosure that protects the contents from environmental hazards and prevents the users from getting exposed to the live circuits.

A considerable increase in infrastructural development on account of rapid urbanization represents one of the key factors impelling the disconnect switch market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for efficient systems to generate, transmit and distribute electricity is also strengthening the market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the adoption of low voltage disconnect switches in the aviation, railways, transportation, and telecommunication sectors. This, in confluence with the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining the safety of workers in the electronics and manufacturing industries, is anticipated to fuel the market further. Looking forward, the global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Havells India Limited

Littelfuse Inc.

Mersen

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Socomec Group S.A.

Disconnect Switch Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Fused

Non-Fused

Breakup by Mount:

Panel

DIN Rail

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

