North America Pallet Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Pallet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america pallet market reached a volume of US$ 2.8 Billion Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pallets are portable and horizontal platforms that assist in carrying goods from one place to another using a front loader or forklift. They are a type of tertiary packaging and are made using various materials, such as plastic, recycled wood and plywood. There are five types of pallets available in the market, including block, stringer, double-face, and solid deck pallets. They are extensively utilized by commercial goods manufacturers and shipping companies.

The escalating demand for pallets in the pharmaceutical industry is primarily propelling the market growth in the North American region. In line with this, significant growth in the warehousing, construction and manufacturing sectors is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rising environmental concerns have led to an increase in the demand for recycled pallets, which is propelling market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate advanced technologies in end products, such as multiple-trip pallets that help to eliminate solid waste and reduce cost per-trip, are contributing to the market growth.

Breakup by Type:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Machinery and Metal

Construction

Others

Breakup by Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

