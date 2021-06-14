Self-Service Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Self-Service Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global self-service technology market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Self-service technology (SST) allows users to acquire services on their own, without any third-party involvement. It allows service firms to improve productivity and reduce labor costs while users are offered direct assistance. Self-service technology does not involve additional service agents as it offers user-friendly administrative tools for digital support. Some of its services include automated teller machines (ATMs), barcode scanning at stores, information and booking kiosks, and online banking services. Self-service technology provides various advantages, such as reduced congestion, enhanced customer experience and satisfaction, quicker service, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing penetration of smart devices coupled with the high internet connectivity is currently driving the self service technology market. Owing to its convenience and time-efficiency, SST is being increasingly adopted across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, self-service technology is also being utilized in the travel and tourism sector in the form of kiosks installed across airports, bus stops, train stations, etc. Additionally, the growing use of online banking services increases the demand for SST in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Self-Service Technology Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the self service technology market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Fujitsu Limited

NCR Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

HYOSUNG TNS Inc. (Hyosung Corporation)

AZKOYEN SA

HESS Cash Systems GmbH

KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global self service technology market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

ATM

Kiosks

Vending Machines

Breakup by Application:

Retail

QSR

Banking

Travel and Tourism

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

