June 2021 Report on Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

JA Solar

Trina Solar

Mitsubishi Electric

Canadian Solar

Células Hanwha Q

Sun Power Corp

Jinko Solar

First Solar

LG Energy

Winaico

By Type:

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Grid Connected

1.2.2 Off-Grid

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Non-residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Analysis

3.1 United States Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Analysis

5.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Analysis

….contiued

