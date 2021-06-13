US Permian Basin Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2022

ReportsnReports added US Permian Basin Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Permian Basin Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. US Permian Basin Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
The Permian Basin has been the most affected play in the US since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its peak in March 2020, the Permian had 405 drilling rigs. Currently, there are just 125 drilling rigs in the area as of September 2020. The play also witnessed a drastic drop in its output from 4.85 million barrels per day (mmbd) in March 2020 to 3.89 mmbd in May 2020.
Table of Contents
1. Overview
1.1 Permian Basin, Recent Developments and Trends
2. Permian Basin, Introduction
2.1 Permian Basin, Formation Overview
3. Permian Basin, Production and Activity Overview
3.1 Permian Basin, Production Analysis, 2017-2019
3.2 Permian Basin, COVID-19 Impact on Production
3.3 Permian Basin, Production Outlook, 2020-2022
3.4 Permian Basin, Drilling Activity
4. Permian Basin, Competitive Benchmarking
4.1 Permian Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2020
4.2 Permian Basin, Major Companies Financial Standings
4.3 Permian Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators
4.4 Permian Basin, Completion Parameters, 2020
4.5 Permian Basin, Future Plans by Major Companies
4.6 Permian Basin, Cost Trends, 2020
5. Permian Basin, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies
5.1 EP Energy
5.2 Rosehill Resources
6. Permian Basin, Associated Infrastructure
6.1 Pipelines
7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Permian Basin, 2018-2020
7.1 Overview of M&A Activity
7.2 Major Acquisitions
8. Permian Basin, Analysis of Major Companies
9. Appendix
9.1 Abbreviations
9.2 Methodology