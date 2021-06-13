Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review Report- Kosmos Energy Signs Largest LNG Supply Contract with BP Plc

The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2020 was between Kosmos Energy and BP plc in February 2020. According to the contract, Kosmos Energy will supply 2.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for a period of seven years, from 2023 to 2030, to BP plc. The LNG will be supplied from the Tortue Floating I liquefaction terminal in Mauritania.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3926432

Scope of this Report-

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key importing and exporting countries between 2020 and 2019

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between 2020 and 2019

– Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2018 to 2020

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain information on long-term LNG contracts signed globally for 2020

– Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts in 2020

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong long-term LNG contracts data

– Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally during 2018-2020

Single User License: US $ 1500

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3926432

Table of Contents

1. Long-Term LNG Contracts Review

1.1 Biggest New Long-Term LNG Contract Signed in 2020

1.2 Regional Contract Briefs

2. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in 2020 vis-à-vis 2019

3. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in 2020 vis-à-vis 2019

4. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in 2020 vis-à-vis 2019

5. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in 2020 vis-à-vis 2019

6. Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Key Purchaser Companies, 2018-2020

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definition

7.3 Methodology