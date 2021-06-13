Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report – Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects

Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 – Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects
The total number of oil and gas projects in the Africa expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 428. Out of these, upstream and midstream sectors would witness the highest project starts with 129 projects each. Refinery and petrochemical segments would witness the start of operations of 65 and 105 projects, respectively.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Market Definition
2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Africa
2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Africa, Overview of Projects Data
2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Africa, Projects by Sector
2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Africa, Projects by Type
2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Africa, Projects by Stage
2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Africa, Projects by Key Countries
3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Nigeria
3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria, Overview of Projects Data
3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria, Projects by Sector
3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria, Projects by Type
3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria, Projects by Stage
3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Egypt
5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Algeria
6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Angola
7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Ghana
8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mozambique
9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Morocco
10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Africa
11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Tunisia
12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Congo Republic
13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Libya
14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Uganda
15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Tanzania
16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Zimbabwe
17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Kenya
18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Niger
19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cameroon
20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Gabon
21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Equatorial Guinea
22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Chad
23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Ethiopia
24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Botswana
25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cote dIvoire
26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Benin
27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Guinea
28. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Djibouti
29. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Senegal
30. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Sudan
31. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mauritania
32. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Namibia
33. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Liberia
34. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sierra Leone
35. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Madagascar
36. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sudan
37. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Somalia
38. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Rwanda
39. Appendix
