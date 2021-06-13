Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Raising Annual Deals Review Report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative year-on-year data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five years. Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4204291

Scope of this Report-

– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

– Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry

– Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves

– Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

– Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

– Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

– Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Single User License: US $ 1500

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4204291

Table of Contents

Sector Highlights

Mergers and Acquisitions – North America

Capital Raising – North America

Mergers and Acquisitions – Europe

Capital Raising – Europe

Mergers and Acquisitions – Oceania

Capital Raising – Oceania

Mergers and Acquisitions – Africa

Capital Raising – Africa

Mergers and Acquisitions – South America

Capital Raising – South America

Mergers and Acquisitions – Asia

Capital Raising – Asia

Mergers and Acquisitions – Middle East

Capital Raising – Middle East

Contact Us