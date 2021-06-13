Categories
Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Raising Annual Deals Review Report

Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Raising Annual Deals Review Report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative year-on-year data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five years. Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope of this Report-
– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena
– Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional
– Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry
– Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves
– Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
– Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
– Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market
– Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors
– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed
– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Single User License: US $ 1500  

Table of Contents
Sector Highlights
Mergers and Acquisitions – North America
Capital Raising – North America
Mergers and Acquisitions – Europe
Capital Raising – Europe
Mergers and Acquisitions – Oceania
Capital Raising – Oceania
Mergers and Acquisitions – Africa
Capital Raising – Africa
Mergers and Acquisitions – South America
Capital Raising – South America
Mergers and Acquisitions – Asia
Capital Raising – Asia
Mergers and Acquisitions – Middle East
Capital Raising – Middle East
