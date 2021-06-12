Respiratory Care Devices Market: 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players -Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland)

COPD is a medical term referring to a group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It is an inflammatory and progressive life-threatening lung disease characterized by a persistent blockage of airflow from the lungs. One of the major causes of COPD is tobacco smoking. According to the US CDC, as many as eight in 10 COPD-related deaths are due to smoking. Additionally, rising indoor (biomass fuel) and outdoor air pollution levels, exposure to dust and chemicals (vapors, irritants, and fumes), genetic disorders, and increasing geriatric population are other factors driving the prevalence of COPD. The elements, as mentioned above, are expected to drive the demand for respiratory care devices during the forecast period.

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France).

“COPD was the largest and fastest-growing indication of respiratory care devices market in 2019.”

The respiratory care devices market is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of -12.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for respiratory care devices. Thus, the respiratory care devices market witnessed a CAGR of 261.1% between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the respiratory care devices market reached USD 58.1 billion. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising aging population across the globe, high prevalence of smoking, rising urbanization and pollution levels, increasing incidence of preterm births, and lifestyle changes. However, a lack of awareness—leading to a large under diagnosed and under treated population—and the harmful effects of specific respiratory care devices on neonates have hampered market growth to an extent.

“Hospitals is the largest end-user segment in the respiratory care devices market in 2019”

Based on end-user, the respiratory care devices market is divided into hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory care. Hospitals form the largest end-user segment of the respiratory care devices market. This can largely be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment and the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate respiratory care devices. Hospitals provide respiratory care services to patients through various departments, such as intensive care units, emergency rooms, outpatient departments, and pulmonary diagnostic laboratories, among others. Moreover, COVID-19 has tremendously impacted o the hospital segment. Several hospitals have been established in order to cure an increasing number of patients infected from the coronavirus.

“North America will continue to dominate the respiratory care devices market in 2025”

The respiratory care devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has driven the demand for respiratory devices in North America. Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions that have favored the spread of the disease, COVID-19 has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for respiratory care devices. Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the manufacturing of critical care instruments and respiratory care devices.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26%

– C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26% By Region – North America: 38%,Europe: 32%,Asia Pacific: 23%,Latin America: 5%,and the Middle East &Africa:2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the respiratory care devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type, indication, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the respiratory care devices market. The report analyzes this market by type,indication, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the respiratory care devices market. The report analyzes this market by type,indication, end user, and region Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets,by type,indication, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets,by type,indication, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the respiratory care devices market

Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the respiratory care devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the respiratory care devices market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Market Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Respiratory Care Devices Market, 2019

4.3 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth In The Global Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Urbanization And Growing Pollution Levels

5.2.1.3 High Prevalence Of Tobacco Smoking

5.2.1.4 Changing Lifestyles

5.2.2 Increasing Incidence Rate Of Preterm Births

5.2.2 Outbreak Of Infectious Diseases Affecting Respiratory System 51

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.3.2 Availability Of Low-Cost Products From Local Manufacturers

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Demand For Home Care Therapeutic Devices

5.4.2 High Growth In Developing Countries Across Apac And Latin America

5.4.3 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics – An Upcoming Opportunity

5.5 Market Challenges

5.5.1 Low Awareness And Large Underdiagnosed And Undertreated Population

5.5.2 Harmful Effects Of Certain Devices On Neonates

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Rising Demand For Enhanced Portable & Compact Devices

6.2 Focus Of Market Players On Expanding Their Geographical Presence

6.3 Growing Demand For Multimodal Ventilation

6.4 Rising Adoption Of Noninvasive Ventilation

6.5 Technology Trends

6.5.1 E-Nose Technology

6.5.2 Wireless Gas Sensor Technology

6.5.3 Artifical Intelligence For Personalized Requirements

7 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutic Devices

7.2.1 Pap Devices

7.2.1.1 Cpap Devices

7.2.1.1.1 Cpap Is A Better Treatment For Sleep Apnea Than Other Nonsurgical Procedures

7.2.1.2 Apap Devices

7.2.1.2.1 Apap Devices Are More Comfortable Than Other Pap Devices

7.2.1.3 Bipap Devices

7.2.1.3.1 Bipap Devices Are Helpful For Patients Who Have Severe Breathing Problems And Cannot Comply With Cpap Devices

7.2.2 Ventilators

7.2.2.1 Icu Ventilators

7.2.2.1.1 High-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.1.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure And Rising Healthcare Expenditure In Developing Countries To Drive The Adoption Of High-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.2 Mid-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.2.1 Mid-End Ventilators Are Mainly Used In Large And Medium-Sized Hospitals And Ambulatory Care Settings

7.2.2.1.3 Basic Ventilators

7.2.2.1.3.1 Basic Ventilators Are The Most Preferred For Predetermined And Long-Term Ventilation In Long-Term Care Centers, Home Care, And Ambulatory Care Centers

7.2.2.2 Portable/Transportable Ventilators

7.2.2.2.1 The Increasing Demand For Home Care Is Driving The Adoption Of Portable/Transportable Ventilators

7.2.3 Nebulizers

7.2.3.1 Nebulizers Are More Effective As Compared To Oral Dosages

7.2.4 Humidifiers

7.2.4.1 Heated Humidifiers

7.2.4.1.1 Heated Humidifiers Have Customized Settings To Allow Patients To Control The Amount Of Moisture They Want To Receive

7.2.4.2 Passover Humidifiers

7.2.4.2.1 Passover Humidifiers Lack The Facility To Customize The Amount Of Moisture Delivered To Patients

7.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.1 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.1.1 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Are Comparatively Less Costly Than Portable Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.2.1 These Devices Are Lightweight And Easy To Transport, Driving Their Adoption

7.2.6 Inhalers

7.2.6.1 Metered-Dose Inhalers

7.2.6.1.1 Mdis Are The Most Widely Adopted Inhalers Among The Patient Population

7.2.6.2 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices

7.2.6.2.1 Lower Clinical Efficiency And Dose Variations In Dpis To Restrain Market Growth

7.2.7 Reusable Resuscitators

7.2.7.1 Reusable Resuscitators Can Be Disassembled, Cleaned, Disinfected Or Sterilized, And Reassembled As And When Required

7.2.8.1 Focus Of The Companies To Develop Innovative And Advanced Nitric Oxide Delivery Units To Boost The Market

7.2.9 Oxygen Hoods

7.2.9.1 The Growing Prevalence And Recurrence Of Chronic Lung Diseases Is Expected To Drive The Market

7.3 Monitoring Devices

7.3.1 Pulse Oximeters

7.3.1.1 Pulse Oximeters Sensors

7.3.1.1.1 The Use Of Disposable Pulse Oximeter Sensors Reduces The Risk Of Cross-Contamination And Hais

7.3.1.2 Pulse Oximeter Equipment

7.3.1.2.1 Rising Adoption Of Pulse Oximeter Equipment In Home Care Settings Is Projected To Drive The Market Growth

7.3.2 Capnographs

7.3.2.1 Extensive Research In Capnography Has Led To The Development Of Improved Capnographs, Resulting In Their Increased Commercial Acceptance

7.3.3 Gas Analyzers

7.3.3.1 Increasing Demand For Point-Of-Care Testing To Drive The Demand For Portable Gas Analyzers

7.4 Diagnostic Devices

7.4.1 Spirometers

7.4.1.1 Technology Advancements To Increase The Adoption Of Spirometers

7.4.2 Polysomnography (Psg) Devices

7.4.2.1 Rise In The Incidence Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea To Drive The Growth Of Psg Devices

7.4.3 Peak Flow Meters

7.4.3.1 Peak Flow Meters Are Not Preferred Due To The High Variability In Measurements Obtained From Devices Made By Different Manufacturers

7.4.4 Other Diagnostic Devices

7.5 Consumables & Accessories

7.5.1 Masks

7.5.1.1 Reusable Masks

7.5.1.1.1 Nasal Masks

7.5.1.1.1.1 Nasal Masks Are Dominating The Market Because They Avoid Common Pressure Points, Reduce Irritation, And Do Not Obstruct The Patients’ View

7.5.1.1.2 Full-Faced Masks

7.5.1.1.2.1 Rising Icu Hospital Admissions To Drive The Adoption Of Full-Faced Masks

7.5.1.1.3 Nasal Pillow Masks

7.5.1.1.3.1 The Utilization Of Nasal Pillow Masks With Pap Devices Is Driving Market Growth

7.5.1.1.4 Oral Masks

7.5.1.1.4.1 These Masks Are Only Used Under Special Circumstances, Which Is Restricting Market Growth

7.5.1.2 Disposable Masks

7.5.1.2.1 Increasing Patient Population With Respiratory Diseases To Drive The Growth In The Disposable Masks Market

7.5.1.3 N95 Respirators

7.5.1.3.1 Outbreak Of Corona Virus Has Stimulated The Demand For N95 Respirators

7.5.2 Disposable Resuscitators

7.5.2.1 Technologically-Advanced Valves In Resuscitators To Boost The Market Growth During The Forecast Period

7.5.3 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.5.3.1 Introduction Of New And Advanced Products With Ergonomic Designs To Drive Market Growth

7.5.4 Breathing Circuits

7.5.4.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19 Has Risen The Demand For Breathing Ciruits For Patient Treatment

7.5.5 Nasal Cannulas

7.5.5.1 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgery Is Expected To Boost Demand For Nasal Cannulas

7.5.6 Other Consumables & Accessories

8 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Indication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Copd)

8.2.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Copd To Drive The Demand For Respiratory Care Devices

8.3 Sleep Apnea

8.3.1 Rising Awareness About Diagnosis Of Sleep Apnea To Drive Demand For Respiratory Care Devices

8.4 Asthma

8.4.1 Increasing Global Burden Of Asthma To Support Market Growth

8.5 Infectious Diseases

8.5.1 Rising Awareness For Tb Diagnosis To Drive Market Growth

8.6 Other Indications

9 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 This Segment Held The Largest Share Of The Respiratory Care Devices Market In 2018

9.3 Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Technological Advancements Have Led To The Development Of Compact & Lightweight Respiratory Care Devices That Are Easy To Carry And Operate

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.4.1 There Is A Shift In Patient Preference From Extended Hospital Treatment Towards Treatment At Accs

10 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Region

Read More………….

