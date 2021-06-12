Blood Screening Market: 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players -Grifols (Spain),Abbott Laboratories (US)

The blood screening market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.8%. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens. Technological advancements and developing economies are expected to present opportunities for growth for players in the blood screening market. However, the need to reduce blood screening prices is a major factor in challenging market growth.

Top 5 players in the blood screening market (2020- 2025)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Grifols (Spain)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

BioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Companies Profiled in the Report:

Prominent players in the blood screening market include Grifols (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), BioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) ,Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin (Italy), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Perkin Elmer (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), and J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd (India).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (2020-2025)

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. COVID-19 outbreak led to curfews and lockdown worldwide, leading to stalled blood donations, decreased/ cancelled collection drives, reduced demand for donated blood and has adversely affected the growth of blood screening market during the forecasted period globally. As stringencies with respect to curfews and social distancing become more liberal, the demand is expected to grow creating a deficit in the market. However, governments globally are taking initiatives to increase the donation during the forecasted period, to meet the sudden rise in demand following the lockdown.

Market Dynamics

Globally, the demand for donated blood is rising because of advancements in healthcare systems and the availability of and need for sophisticated surgical procedures, such as cardiovascular and transplant surgery, trauma care, and therapy for cancer and blood diseases. Blood transfusion is usually prescribed in complicated childbirths to prepare for childhood acute anaemia, trauma, and congenital maternal blood disorders. Road traffic accidents are another important consideration; blood transfusions are often required in the treatment of injuries arising out of road accidents.Moreover, rising prevalence of infectious diseases is another major factor driving the demand for effective blood screening (due to the risk of disease transmission during blood transfusion).Rising incidences of such factors are expected to drive the demand for blood transfusions and thereby will drive the growth for blood screening market.

Emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia offer promising opportunities for the players in the blood screening industry due to their increasing disposable incomes and improving healthcare in frastructure.

However, even though NAT is a superior and most reliable technology available across the globe, it is the most expensive technique in this market. Hence the emerging economies and low- income economies rely on ELISA over NAT. This is a major inhibitor for the growth of the blood screening market for NAT in the current time frame.

“Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) segment accounted for the larger share of the blood screening market, by technology, in 2019”

The blood screening market, by technology, has been segmented into nucleic acid testing (NAT), enzyme-linked immuno sorbent assays (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The NAT segment dominates the blood screening market, by technology, primarily due to the increasing number of blood donations and the increasing adoption of NAT technology due to its higher sensitivity over other blood screening technologies.Based on type, the blood screening market for NAT is segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time PCR. Among these, the TMA segment accounts for the larger market share due to the higher sensitivity of this assay.

“Blood banks to register the highest growth in the blood screening market during the forecast period”

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. The blood bank segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the increasing demand for donated blood, a growing number of organ transplantation surgeries, rising awareness regarding the safety of blood, increasing the number of donations worldwide, and growth in government funding to charitable trusts.

“North America will continue to dominate the blood screening market during the forecast period”

Based on region, the blood screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens, the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the blood screening market in North America.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19%

Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 -19% By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27%

C-level – 33%, D-level – 40%, and Others – 27% By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 19%, Latin America- 9% and the Middle East and Africa- 5%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global blood screening market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service,technology, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall blood screening market and its sub segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Frequently asked questions:

Where will these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the recent trends affecting the blood screening market?

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

What are the key applications of blood screening instruments and consumables?

Which region is lucrative for the blood screening market?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Table 1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 4 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 5 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 6 Blood Screening Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Blood Screening Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Blood Screening Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Screening Market Overview

Figure 9 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic & Infectious Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Reagents & Kits Segment Dominates The Blood Screening Market

4.3 Blood Screening Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 11 Asia Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth Rate In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Donated Blood And Rising Number Of Blood Donations

Table 2 Global Cancer Incidence, 2018 Vs. 2025

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases And The Emergence Of Newer Pathogens

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Need For Reducing Blood Screening Prices

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Blood Screening Market

5.4 Adjacent Markets

Table 3 Adjacent Markets For Blood Screening Market (Usd Million)

6 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Blood Screening Market, By Product & Service, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Reagents & Kits

Table 6 Blood Screening Market, Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Blood Screening Market, Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Blood Screening Market, Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Blood Screening Market, Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Nat Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.1 High Sensitivity And Rising Use Of Nat Are Boosting Demand For Related Reagents And Kits

Table 10 Nat Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Nat Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Nat Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Nat Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2021–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2 Enzymes & Polymerases

6.2.1.3 Standards & Controls

6.2.1.4 Probes & Primers

6.2.1.5 Buffers, Nucleotides, And Solutions

6.2.1.6 Labeling & Detection Reagents

6.2.2 Elisa Reagents & Kits

6.2.2.1 Ease Of Use And Cost-Effectiveness Of Elisa Reagents & Kits Will Drive Market Growth

Table 14 Elisa Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Elisa Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Elisa Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Elisa Reagents & Kits Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Immunosorbents

6.2.2.3 Controls

6.2.2.4 Conjugates

6.2.2.5 Substrates

6.2.2.6 Sample Diluents & Wash Solutions

6.2.3 Other Reagents & Kits

6.2.3.1 Increasing Use Of Western Blot Tests And Rapid Tests Will Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 18 Other Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2018–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Other Reagents & Kits Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Instruments

Table 20 Blood Screening Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Blood Screening Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Blood Screening Instruments Market, By Purchase Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Blood Screening Instruments Market, By Purchase Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Rental Purchase

6.3.1.1 Convenience And Cost-Effectiveness Of Renting Instruments Has Resulted In A Greater End-User Preference

Table 24 Market For Rental Purchase Of Blood Screening Instruments, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Market For Rental Purchase Of Blood Screening Instruments, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Outright Purchase

6.3.2.1 Availability Of Government Support Will Increase The Outright Purchase Of Instruments

Table 26 Market For Outright Purchase Of Blood Screening Instruments, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Market For Outright Purchase Of Blood Screening Instruments, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Instruments Will Drive The Demand For Related Software And Services

Table 28 Blood Screening Software & Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Blood Screening Software & Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Blood Screening Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 30 Blood Screening Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Blood Screening Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Nucleic Acid Testing

Table 32 Blood Screening Market For Nat, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Blood Screening Market For Nat, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Blood Screening Market For Nat, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Blood Screening Market For Nat, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification

7.2.1.1 High Sensitivity Of These Assays To Support Market Growth

Table 36 Transcription-Mediated Amplification Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Transcription-Mediated Amplification Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.2.2.1 Real-Time Pcr Procedures Provide More Accurate And Effective Results As Compared To Conventional Pcr

Table 38 Real-Time Pcr Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Real-Time Pcr Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Table 40 Blood Screening Market For Elisa, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Blood Screening Market For Elisa, By Region, 2020—2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Blood Screening Market For Elisa, By Platform, 2016—2019 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Blood Screening Market For Elisa, By Platform, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

7.3.1.1 Clia Is Ultrasensitive, Automated, And A Good Alternative To Conventional Methodologies

Table 44 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Fluorescent Immunoassay

7.3.2.1 Rising Demand For Safer And Stable Reagents And The Development Of Novel Markers To Support The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 46 Fluorescent Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Fluorescent Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays

7.3.3.1 Ci Offers Low Sensitivity As It Uses Vulnerable/Limited Signal Amplification Strategies

Table 48 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Rapid Tests

7.4.1 Rising Awareness About Rapid Tests In Emerging Countries To Drive Market Growth

Table 50 Blood Screening Market For Rapid Tests, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Blood Screening Market For Rapid Tests, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Western Blot Assays

7.5.1 Growing Prevalence Of Ttis In Developing Countries Has Resulted In The Increased Demand For Western Blot Assays

Table 52 Blood Screening Market For Western Blot Assays, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Blood Screening Market For Western Blot Assays, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.6.1 Ngs Is An Emerging Technology In The Blood Screening Market

Table 54 Blood Screening Market For Ngs, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Blood Screening Market For Ngs, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Blood Screening Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 56 Blood Screening Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Blood Screening Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Blood Banks

8.2.1 Blood Banks Hold The Largest Share Of The Blood Screening Market

Table 58 Blood Screening Market For Blood Banks, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Blood Screening Market For Blood Banks, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Increasing G Number Of Surgical Procedures Will Drive The Growth Of The Hospitals Segment

Table 60 Blood Screening Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Blood Screening Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Blood Screening Market, By Region

Read More………..

