Life Science Instrumentation Market: 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players -Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

The global life science instrumentation market size is projected to reach USD 79.9 billion by 2025 from USD 60.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, technological advancements in analytical instruments, and the availability of funding for life science research. Moreover, the growing proteomics market, rising environmental safety concerns, increasing demand for analytical instruments in several industries, and high demand in emerging nations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and the high cost of technologically advanced instruments are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market include Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc.. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US)., among others.

“The spectroscopy segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immuno assays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), centrifuges, electrophores is, cell counting, and other technologies.The spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019,driven by increased spending on R&D in pharmaceutical companies, government regulations on drug safety, and growing focus on the quality of food products.

“The molecular spectroscopy segment to hold a major share of the life science instrumentation market during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the spectrometry market is segmented into three major types—mass spectrometers, molecular spectrometers, and atomic spectrometers.The wide application of this technology and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are driving the growth of the molecular spectrometry segment.

“Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019”

The life science instrumentation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global life science instrumentation market in 2019. Direct&indirect financial investments in analytical instruments,rising healthcare expenditure,an increase in research activity &academia-industry partnerships,and conferences & symposia related to analytical technologies are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, the rising incidence of infectious diseases and favorable government initiatives are playing a vital role.

6 Life Science Instrumentation Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.2.1 Mass Spectrometers

6.2.1.1 Mass Spectrometers Are Increasingly Being Used For Analytical Applications In Laboratories

6.2.2 Molecular Spectrometers

6.2.2.1 Wide Application Scope Of Molecular Spectrometers To Drive The Market Growth

6.2.3 Atomic Spectrometers

6.2.3.1 Presence Of Stringent Safety Regulations Has Increased Use Of Atomic Spectroscopy Technologies

6.3 Chromatography

6.3.1 Liquid Chromatography (Lc) Systems

6.3.1.1 Liquid Chromatography Is The Most Widely Used Analytical Tool In The Pharmaceuticals Industry Due To Its Flexibility In Separation Of Many Compounds

6.3.2 Gas Chromatography (Gc) Systems

6.3.2.1 High Requirements For Running Gc Systems Are Limiting Their Adoption

6.3.3 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (Sfc) Systems

6.3.3.1 Sfc System Exhibits Properties Such As Low Viscosity And High Diffusivity And Is Ideal For Use As A Mobile Phase In Chromatography

6.3.4 Thin-Layer Chromatography (Tlc) Systems

6.3.4.1 Ability Of Tlc To Separate Several Samples Concurrently Within A Relatively Short Analytical Run Provides It An Edge Over Other Chromatography Techniques

6.4 Pcr

6.4.1 Qpcr

6.4.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Qpcr Among Researchers And Healthcare Professionals Is Expected To Boost The Growth Of Qpcr Market

6.4.2 Dpcr

6.4.2.1 Ongoing Technological Developments In The Field And Significant Adoption Rate Of Dpcr Products Among Key End Users Will Impact The Market Growth

6.5 Immunoassays

6.5.1 High Sensitivity And Specificity Of Immunoassay Tests Provide Accurate And Faster Results

6.6 Lyophilization

6.6.1 Tray-Style Freeze Dryers

6.6.1.1 Increasing Use Of Contract Manufacturing & Contract Lyophilization Services In The Pharmaceutical Industry And Growing Commercialization Of Labile Drugs

6.6.2 Manifold Freeze Dryers

6.6.2.1 Increase In Government Funding For Academic Research And Surge In Research Activities In The Field Of Lyophilization

6.6.3 Shell (Rotary) Freeze Dryers

6.6.3.1 Increasing Research For The Development Of Food Ingredients And Biologic Molecules Is Expected To Boost Their Demand

6.7 Liquid Handling

6.7.1 Electronic Handling Systems Market

6.7.1.1 High Accuracy And Reproducibility Of Electronic Handling Systems Promote Its Use In The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

6.7.2 Automated Handling Systems Market

6.7.2.1 High Cost Of Automated Handling Systems And Time-Consuming Set-Up May Hinder The Adoption Of These Systems

6.7.3 Manual Handling Systems Market

6.7.3.1 These Devices Are Mostly Used To Manually Dispense A Selected Quantity Of Reagents, Samples, Or Other Liquids To A Designated Container

6.8 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

6.8.1 Large Operational Cycles Of The Device May Reduce Demand As Frequent Purchases Are Not Possible

6.9 Microscopy

6.9.1 Optical Microscopes Market

6.9.1.1 Low Costs, Ease Of Use, And Low Maintenance Costs Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Segment

6.9.2 Electron Microscopes Market

6.9.2.1 Increasing R&D And Easy Availability Of Funds To Support Adoption Of Electron Microscopes

6.9.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy Market

6.9.3.1 High Growth In The Atomic Force Microscopes Segment To Aid Market Growth For Scanning Probe Microscopy

6.9.4 Other Microscopes Market

6.1 Flow Cytometry

6.10.1 Cell Analyzers Market

6.10.1.1 Technological Advancements In Cell Analyzers Resulting In New Product Launches

6.10.2 Cell Sorters

6.10.2.1 The Development Cost Effective Cell Sorters Can Enhance Its Use Outside Of The Core Laboratories

6.11 Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

6.11.1 The Increasing Availability Of Cheaper Sequencing Platforms Will Drive The Market Growth

6.12 Centrifuges

6.12.1 Microcentrifuges Market

6.12.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases Such As Diabetes Has Increased The Use Of Microcentrifuges

6.12.2 Multipurpose Centrifuges Market

6.12.2.1 Increasing Research On Cell Cultures Due To The Growing Prevalence Of Diseases Will Fuel The Growth Of The Market

6.12.3 Minicentrifuges Market

6.12.3.1 Small Size And Smooth Operation Are Factors Increasing Their Adoption

6.12.4 Ultracentrifuges Market

6.12.4.1 Risks Associated With The Use Of Ultracentrifuges May Hamper The Growth In The Segment

6.13 Electrophoresis

6.13.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems Market

6.13.1.1 Increasing Demand For Gel Electrophoresis In Proteomics Research And Personalized Medicine To Fuel The Growth Of The Segment

6.13.2 Capillary Electrophoresis (Ce) Systems Market

6.13.2.1 Numerous Analytical Benefits Offered By Ce Systems Is The Key Factor Driving The Market Growth

6.14 Cell Counting

6.14.1 Automated Cell Counters Market

6.14.1.1 Growing Focus On Research Related To Life-Threatening Diseases Is Expected To Be The Major Growth Driver

6.14.2 Hemocytometers And Manual Cell Counters Market

6.14.2.1 Manual Cell Counters Are Rapidly Being Replaced By Advanced Automated Cell Counting Instruments

6.15 Other Technologies

6.15.1 Laboratory Freezers

6.15.1.1 Freezers

6.15.1.2 Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.1 Blood Bank Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.2 Chromatography Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.3 Explosion-Proof Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.4 Flammable Material Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.5 Laboratory Refrigerators

6.15.1.2.6 Pharmacy Refrigerators

6.15.1.3 Cryopreservation Systems

6.15.2 Heat Sterilization

6.15.2.1 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments

6.15.2.2 Dry Heat Sterilization Instrumentation

6.15.3 Microplate Systems

6.15.3.1 Microplate Readers

6.15.3.2 Microplate Dispensers

6.15.3.3 Microplate Washers

6.15.4 Laboratory Balances

6.15.5 Colorimeters

6.15.6 Incubators

6.15.7 Fume Hoods

6.15.8 Robotic Systems

6.15.8.1 Robotic Arms

6.15.8.2 Track Robot Systems

6.15.9 Ph Meters

6.15.10 Conductivity And Resistivity Meters

6.15.11 Dissolved Co2 And O2 Meters

6.15.12 Titrators

6.15.13 Gas Analyzers

6.15.14 Toc Analyzers

6.15.15 Thermal Analyzers

6.15.16 Shakers/Rotators And Stirrers

