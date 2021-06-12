medical device connectivity market: 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players -Capsule Technologies Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

The global medical device connectivity market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The market for medical device connectivity is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of coronavirus disease, increasing penetration of EHRs and health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations, and growing focus on care quality and patient safety. However, the high cost of installation for small healthcare organizations will restrain the market growth.

Prominent players in this market include Capsule Technologies Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic Inc. (Ireland), Cisco Systems (US), Infosys Limited (India), Digi International (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (US), and Lantronix (US).

“The support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity services market.”

On the basis of type, the medical device connectivity services market is segmented into implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, training services, and consulting services. The support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity services market in 2019. Support and maintenance services take care of interoperability and software complexity issues. These services ensure that clients (healthcare providers) obtain access to the vendor company’s technical knowledge base, gain support from its product support team, and acquire application management skills. These factors are supporting the growth of the support and maintenance services.

“Hospitals are the largest end users of the medical device connectivity market.”

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical device connectivity market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient volume, high purchasing power of hospitals to buy advanced medical device connectivity solutions, decreasing margins in hospitals, and increasing focus on offering high-quality patient care and safety.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives for implementing IT in the healthcare industry, growing medical tourism, rising need for advanced telehealth and eHealth solutions to monitor the huge volume of patients with COVID-19 infection, and the rising demand for quality healthcare at low costs are driving the growth of this market.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various medical device connectivity products & services and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the medical device connectivity market for different segments, such as product & service, technology, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

4.2 Apac: Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User (2019)

4.3 Medical Device Connectivity Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Medical Device Connectivity Market

4.5 Medical Device Connectivity Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Novel Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Penetration Of Ehrs & Health Information Exchange Systems In Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.3 Cost-Benefits Of Connected Healthcare Environment Vis-À-Vis Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.1.4 Healthcare It Initiatives Are Driving The Integration Of Medical Devices With Hospital Information Systems

5.2.1.5 Favorable Government Support And Initiatives

5.2.1.6 Growing Focus On Care Quality And Patient Safety

5.2.1.7 Medical Device Connectivity Aids In Data Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment For Small Healthcare Organizations

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Of Medical Professionals To Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Consolidation In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Towards Home Healthcare

5.2.3.3 Growing Telehealth And Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.3.4 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Between Various Hospital Information Systems And Medical Devices

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

5.2.4.3 Lack Of Skilled Healthcare It Professionals

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2.2 Integration Of Medical Device Data Into Care Delivery Processes

6.2.3 Growing Need For Semantic Interoperability Through Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

6.2.4 Transition Of Poc Diagnostics From Hospitals To Home Settings

6.2.5 Growing Adoption Of Telehealth Solutions

6.2.6 Shift From Payment-For-Performance To Payment-For-Outcomes Is Boosting The Demand For Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

6.2.7 Low-Power Connectivity Solutions & Advancement Of Software Architecture

6.2.8 M2m Communications & Artificial Intelligence Boom In Healthcare

6.3 Product Portfolio Analysis

6.4 Interoperability Standards

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.6 Pricing Analysis

7 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

7.2.1 Medical Device Integration Solutions

7.2.1.1 Need For Accurate Patient Information To Drive The Adoption Of Medical Device Integration Solutions

7.2.2 Telemetry Systems

7.2.2.1 Rising Shift Of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics From Hospitals To Home Care Settings To Drive The Adoption Of Telemetry Systems

7.2.3 Connectivity Hubs

7.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring Is Supporting The Growth Of This Market Segment

7.2.4 Interface Devices

7.2.4.1 Increasing Importance Of Health Information Exchange Within Healthcare Organizations Is Supporting Market Growth

7.3 Medical Device Connectivity Services

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 Growing Trend Of Outsourcing Is Driving The Market For Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.2 Implementation & Integration Services

7.3.2.1 Need To Comply With Regulatory Standards And The Requirement Of Software Interoperability To Boost Market Growth

7.3.3 Training Services

7.3.3.1 Training Services Increase Healthcare Providers’ Awareness Of The Latest Medical Device Connectivity Solutions Available In The Market

7.3.4 Consulting Services

7.3.4.1 Consulting Services Deliver Optimum Guidance To Healthcare Providers For Implementing Device Connectivity Solutions

8 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Technologies

8.2.1 Rising Need To Reduce Operating Costs & Growing Focus On Offering Better Quality Of Healthcare Are Driving Market Growth

8.3 Wired Technologies

8.3.1 Rising Focus To Meet The Demand For Uninterrupted Network Connectivity For Continuous Information Flow Is Driving The Adoption Of Wired Technologies

8.4 Hybrid Technologies

8.4.1 Increasing Need For Mobility And Safety Along With Data Security And Reliability Are Driving The Demand For Hybrid Technologies

9 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Large Patient Volumes Due To The Outbreak Of Covid-19 And High Purchasing Power Of Hospitals Are Driving The Adoption Of Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

9.3 Home Healthcare Centers

9.3.1 Rising Number Of Long-Term Care Centers And Growing Benefits Of Telehealth Solutions Are Driving Market Growth

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.4.1 Rising Patient Volume Due To Covid-19 At Ambulatory Care Centers Is Driving Market Growth

9.5 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

9.5.1 Growing Volume Of Clinical Data & Rising Need To Streamline Imaging Workflows Are Driving Market Growth

10 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Growing Need To Curtail Soaring Healthcare Costs To Drive Market Growth In The Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Need For Cost Containment In Healthcare To Propel Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 High Healthcare Expenditure And A Large Network Of Hospitals In The Country To Drive The Adoption Of Medical Device Connectivity Solutions And Services

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Drive The Adoption Of Medical Device Connectivity Solutions In The Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Drive The Demand For Medical Device Connectivity Solutions And Services In France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Government Initiatives For The Implementation Of Ehealth Technologies To Propel Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Large Number Of Coronavirus Cases To Support Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe (Roe)

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Is The Largest Healthcare It Market In The Apac

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Large Patient Pool Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive The Adoption Of Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Investments For The Modernization Of The Country’s Healthcare Infrastructure To Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Growing Emphasis On Reducing Healthcare Costs Is Driving The Adoption Of Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Rising Focus On The Improvement Of Digital Health Is Supporting The Growth Of The Medical Device Connectivity Market In Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population & Rising Demand For Homecare Are Supporting The Market For Medical Device Connectivity

10.5.4 Rest Of Latin America (Rola)

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Growing Medical Tourism To Support Market Growth In The Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

