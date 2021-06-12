Diabetes Care Devices Market: 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players

The diabetes care devices (BRIC) market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the sharp increase in diabetes, increasing awareness of diabetes management due to the rising number of diabetes awareness campaigns and screening camps, favorable national health strategies, and government-led endorsement of medical devices.

“By type, under the insulin delivery devices segment, insulin pens to hold the largest share during the forecast period”

Within the type category, the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market has been segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications.Within the insulin delivery devices segment, insulin pens held the largest share in the market. The increasing affordability of insulin pens, convenience, ease-of-use, and technological advancements in these devices that promote integrated diabetes management support the growth of this segment.

“By end user, the self/ home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)”

Based on end user, the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market has been segmented into hospital & specialty clinics and self/home healthcare.The self/home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the increasing awareness of self-management of diabetes, increasing portability of diabetes care devices, and technological innovations that provide real-time insights for patients and healthcare providers for decision-making regarding diabetes control and treatment planning.

“India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

China is expected to account for the largest share of the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019.The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the sharp increase in the diabetic population in the past decade and endorsements of medical devices by the government. On the other hand, India is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing government investment in the medical devices industry, high prevalence of type 1 and gestational diabetes cases, and increasing diabetes awareness creation through campaigns and screening camps.

Breakdown of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 25%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various diabetes care devices in the BRIC market and their adoption patterns among end users such as self/home healthcare and hospitals & specialty clinics. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market for different segments, such as type,end user,and country. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report will help established firms, as well as new entrants/smaller firms, gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a larger share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the service portfolios offered by the top players in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview

4.2 Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market: Country Mix (2020–2025)

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Industry Trends

5.1.1 Growing Demand For Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

5.1.2 Smart Glucose Meters Enable Integrated Diabetes Management Solutions

5.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Synchronization With Glucose Monitoring Systems Promotes Diabetes Data Sharing

5.1.4 Innovative Insulin Delivery Systems

5.2 Regulatory Analysis

5.2.1 China

5.2.2 India

5.2.3 Brazil

5.2.4 Russia

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market

6 Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.2.1.1 Technological Innovations To Drive The Growth Of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.2.2.1 Increasing Collaborations, Partnerships, And Agreements Between Companies To Develop Integrated Cgm Systems To Drive The Growth Of This Market

6.2.3 Test Strips/Test Papers

6.2.3.1 Shift Toward Non-Invasive Methods For Blood Glucose Monitoring To Restrain The Growth Of This Market During The Forecast Period

6.2.4 Lancets/Lancing Devices

6.2.4.1 Rising Focus To Reduce The Chances Of Infection And Accidental Pricking To Increase The Popularity Of Safety Lancets During The Forecast Period

6.3 Insulin Delivery Devices

6.3.1 Insulin Pumps

6.3.1.1 Insulin Pumps Integrated With Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Offer The Benefits Of Data Integration And Diabetes Management

6.3.2 Insulin Pens

6.3.2.1 The Convenience Of Use Of Insulin Pens And Increasing Affordability Could Drive The Growth Of This Segment During The Forecast Period

6.3.3 Insulin Syringes And Needles

6.3.3.1 Safety Concerns And Increasing Awareness Of Affordable Alternatives In The Market Could Restrain The Growth Of This Segment During The Forecast Period

6.4 Diabetes Management Mobile Applications

6.4.1 Growing Adoption Of Blood Glucose Tracking Apps And Increasing Awareness Of Diabetes Among Patients To Drive Market Growth

7 Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Patient Care Settings

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Self/Home Healthcare

7.2.1 Increasing Affordability Of Self-Monitoring Systems And Insulin Delivery Devices Has Fueled The Preference For Self/Home Healthcare

7.3 Hospitals & Diabetes Specialty Clinics

7.3.1 Rising Demand For Poc Testing In Hospitals Boosts The Market Growth

8 Diabetes Care Devices Market In Bric Countries

8.1 Introduction

8.2 China: Diabetes Care Devices Market

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 Market Drivers

8.2.2.1 Sharp Increase In Diabetes In The Past Decade

8.2.2.2 Favorable National Health Strategies

8.2.2.3 Government-Led Endorsement Of The Medical Device Industry

8.2.3 Market Restraints

8.2.3.1 Traditional Chinese Medicine As An Alternative

8.2.3.2 High Cost Of Advanced Diabetes Management Devices

8.2.4 Market Opportunities

8.2.4.1 Significant Advancements And Leveraging Of Artificial Intelligence And Big Data

8.2.5 Market Challenges

8.2.5.1 Lack Of Adherence Of Patients To Recommended Diabetes Treatment Guidelines

8.3 India: Diabetes Care Devices Market

8.3.1 Introduction

8.3.2 Market Drivers

8.3.2.1 High Prevalence Of Diabetes

8.3.2.2 Government’s “Make In India” Campaign To Encourage Local Manufacturing Of Medical Devices

8.3.2.3 Diabetes Awareness Campaigns And Screening Camps

8.3.3 Market Restraints

8.3.3.1 Lack Of Accessibility To Healthcare

8.3.3.2 Inadequate Health Insurance Coverage

8.3.4 Market Opportunities

8.3.4.1 Rising Adoption Of Mhealth

8.3.5 Market Challenges

8.3.5.1 Shortage Of Healthcare Professionals In Diabetes Management

8.4 Brazil: Diabetes Care Devices Market

8.4.1 Introduction

8.4.2 Market Drivers

8.4.2.1 High Prevalence Of Diabetes

8.4.2.2 Favorable Government Policies

8.4.3 Market Restraints

8.4.3.1 Lack Of Awareness Of Diabetes Care

8.4.3.2 High Prices Of Advanced Diabetes Care Devices

8.4.4 Market Opportunities

8.4.4.1 Increasing Penetration Of Smartphones And Rising Focus On Digital Health To Drive The Growth Of Diabetes Management Platforms And Diabetes Management Mobile Applications

8.4.5 Market Challenges

8.4.5.1 Strict Regulatory Guidelines And Regulatory Process For Medical Devices

8.5 Russia: Diabetes Care Devices Market

8.5.1 Introduction

8.5.2 Market Drivers

8.5.2.1 Rising Elderly Population

8.5.2.2 Increasing Rate Of Obesity

8.5.3 Market Restraints

8.5.3.1 Large Number Of Undiagnosed Diabetics

8.5.4 Market Opportunities

8.5.4.1 Government Spending On Healthcare

8.5.4.2 Rising Investment Of Pharma Market Players To Establish Local Manufacturing Plants

8.5.5 Market Challenges

8.5.5.1 Low Adoption Of Glucose Monitoring Systems

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Product Benchmarking

9.3 Geographic Reach Of The Top Market Players (2019)

9.4 R&D Expenditure: Key Players In The Diabetes Care Devices (Bric) Market

9.5 Market Share Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil: Diabetes Care Devices Market Share Analysis

9.5.2 Russia: Diabetes Care Devices Market Share Analysis

9.5.3 India: Diabetes Care Devices Market Share Analysis

9.5.4 China: Diabetes Care Devices Market Share Analysis

9.6 Competitive Situation And Trends

9.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements

9.6.2 Product Approvals, Launches, And Upgrades

10 Company Profiles

