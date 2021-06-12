Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

E Glass Fiber Yarn market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E Glass Fiber Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type:
- Fiber Yarn
- Fiber Roving
Segment by Application:
- Electro & Electronics
- Transport
- Construction
- Sport & Leisure
- Others
By Company:
- Owens Corning
- Jushi Group
- PPG Industries
- CPIC
- Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
- Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
- Binani-3B
- Johns Mansville
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Nittobo
- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
- Taiwan Glass Group
- Valmiera Glass Group
- Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 E Glass Fiber Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fiber Yarn
1.2.3 Fiber Roving
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electro & Electronics
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Sport & Leisure
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production
2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top E Glass Fiber Yarn Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top E Glass Fiber Yarn Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
