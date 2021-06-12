Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

E Glass Fiber Yarn market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E Glass Fiber Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type:

Fiber Yarn

Fiber Roving

Segment by Application:

Electro & Electronics

Transport

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

By Company:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taiwan Glass Group

Valmiera Glass Group

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E Glass Fiber Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiber Yarn

1.2.3 Fiber Roving

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electro & Electronics

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sport & Leisure

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production

2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Production by Region

2.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top E Glass Fiber Yarn Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top E Glass Fiber Yarn Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

