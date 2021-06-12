Global Cobalt Oxide Market Research Report 2021.

Cobalt Oxide Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO

Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3

Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4

Segment by Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Varistor

Hard Alloy

Catalyst

Other

By Company

Umicore

OMG

Freeport

KLK

Huayou Cobalt

Jinchuan Group

COBOTO

Galico

Haina New Material

Dongxin Energy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Cobalt Oxide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt Oxide

1.2 Cobalt Oxide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO

1.2.3 Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3

1.2.4 Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4

1.3 Cobalt Oxide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.3.3 Varistor

1.3.4 Hard Alloy

1.3.5 Catalyst

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Cobalt Oxide Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

