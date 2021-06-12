Global Cobalt Oxide Market Research Report 2021.

Cobalt Oxide Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO
- Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3
- Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4
Segment by Application
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Varistor
- Hard Alloy
- Catalyst
- Other
By Company
- Umicore
- OMG
- Freeport
- KLK
- Huayou Cobalt
- Jinchuan Group
- COBOTO
- Galico
- Haina New Material
- Dongxin Energy
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Cobalt Oxide Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt Oxide
1.2 Cobalt Oxide Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO
1.2.3 Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3
1.2.4 Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4
1.3 Cobalt Oxide Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery
1.3.3 Varistor
1.3.4 Hard Alloy
1.3.5 Catalyst
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Cobalt Oxide Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Cobalt Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cobalt Oxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
