June 2021 Report on Lithium-ion Battery MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Lithium-ion Battery, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Lithium-ion Battery industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SGS

Ceramic Fuel Cells

Hydrogenics

Sony

BAK

Panasonic

JohnsonControls

NEC

FuelCell Energy

POSCO ENERGY

BYD

A123

Altergy

Hitachi Metals America

Precision Metal Fabrication

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Ballard Power Systems

Westinghouse Electric Company

Siemens

AFC Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SDI

Maxell

Kokam

NREL

CATL

LG

By Type:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

Lithium–titanate Battery

By Application:

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Vehicles

Laptops

Tablets

Smartphones

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

1.2.2 Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

1.2.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

1.2.4 LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

1.2.5 Lithium–titanate Battery

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electric Vehicles

1.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Laptops

1.3.5 Tablets

1.3.6 Smartphones

1.3.7 Digital Cameras

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

……. continued

