June 2021 Report on Next Generation Sequencers MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Next Generation Sequencers, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-o-chlorobenzonitrile-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-20

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Next Generation Sequencers industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Genomatix GmbH

PierianDx

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen N.V.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fibromuscular-dysplasia-treatment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-20

Illumina, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

By Type:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Other

By Application:

Diagnostics

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyethylene-polylaminate-capsules-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-05-21

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-domestic-boiler-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-21

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Next Generation Sequencers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

1.2.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

1.2.3 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

1.2.4 Pyrosequencing

1.2.5 Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Diagnostics

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-finger-chips-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-24

1.3.2 Drug Discovery

1.3.3 Biomarker Discovery

1.3.4 Personalized Medicine

1.3.5 Agriculture and Animal Research

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

……. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105