June 2021 Report on Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Ampacet Corporation

Poligal

Alupol Films

Kopa Films

Vibac

DuPont

Inteplast Group Corporation

Dow Chemical

Innovia Films

Jiangsu Shukang Packing Material Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Films

Treofan

Vitopel

Jindal Poly Films

Nan Ya Plastics

Futamura

SIBUR International GmbH

Taghleef Industries

By Type:

White/Opaque/Matt

Metallized

Transparent

By Application:

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Biscuits/Bakery Products

Confectionery

Dried Foods

Tobacco

Pasta/Noodles

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 White/Opaque/Matt

1.2.2 Metallized

1.2.3 Transparent

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pressure Sensitive Tapes

1.3.2 Biscuits/Bakery Products

1.3.3 Confectionery

1.3.4 Dried Foods

1.3.5 Tobacco

1.3.6 Pasta/Noodles

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

5.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

8.1 India Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

