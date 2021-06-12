June 2021 Report on Global Welding Equipment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Welding Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Welding Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Denyo

Colfax

Arc Machines

Aotai Electric

Taylor-Winfield Technologies

Jasic Technology

Riland

Obara

Daihen

Nelson Stud Welding

Illinois Tool Works

EWM

Lincoln Electric

Kobe Steel

Panasonic Welding Systems

Koike Aronson

Telwin

Air Liquide

Aitel Welder

Hugong

Kokuho

Timewelder

Fronius International

Nimak

By Type:

Stick Welders (SMAW)

MIG Welders

Advanced Process Welders

By Application:

Shipbuilding

Energy

Automotive

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Welding Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stick Welders (SMAW)

1.2.2 MIG Welders

1.2.3 Advanced Process Welders

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Shipbuilding

1.3.2 Energy

1.3.3 Automotive

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Welding Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Welding Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Welding Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Welding Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Welding Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Welding Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Welding Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 India Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Welding Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

