June 2021 Report on Global Welding Equipment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Welding Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Welding Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Denyo
Colfax
Arc Machines
Aotai Electric
Taylor-Winfield Technologies
Jasic Technology
Riland
Obara
Daihen
Nelson Stud Welding
Illinois Tool Works
EWM
Lincoln Electric
Kobe Steel
Panasonic Welding Systems
Koike Aronson
Telwin
Air Liquide
Aitel Welder
Hugong
Kokuho
Timewelder
Fronius International
Nimak
By Type:
Stick Welders (SMAW)
MIG Welders
Advanced Process Welders
By Application:
Shipbuilding
Energy
Automotive
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Welding Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Stick Welders (SMAW)
1.2.2 MIG Welders
1.2.3 Advanced Process Welders
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Shipbuilding
1.3.2 Energy
1.3.3 Automotive
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Welding Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Welding Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Welding Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Welding Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Welding Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Welding Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Welding Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Welding Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 China Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Welding Equipment Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Welding Equipment Market Analysis
8.1 India Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Welding Equipment Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Welding Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Welding Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
